Tanzania's Vice President says country is safe, calls for prayers

Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan. 

Photo credit: TheCitizen | Nation Media Group
By  The Citizen

  • She becomes the second high profile government official, in less than a week, to speak out in a bid to dispel growing concerns over President John Magufuli’s whereabouts.

Handeni. Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged the country to not be unnerved by “rumours flying around”, insisting that the country is safe.

