Tanzania records 408 new Covid cases, nearly 300 on oxygen machines

Tanzanian Health minister Dorothy Gwajima.

Tanzanian Health minister Dorothy Gwajima. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan has, on numerous occasions, reminded the people to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the third wave.

Dar es Salaam,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.