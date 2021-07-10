Tanzania records 408 new Covid cases, nearly 300 on oxygen machines

Dar es Salaam,

Tanzania has recorded 408 new Covid-19 cases since the third wave of the viral disease broke out across the globe, Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima revealed.

The minister made the announcement when she visited Msalato market in Dodoma on Saturday, adding that 284 of them were on oxygen machines.

This latest information compounds Tanzania’s recent emboldened fight against Covid-19.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has, on numerous occasions, reminded the people to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the third wave of the pandemic, on one instance citing devastating effects in some regions.

On one of her stops in Morogoro region on her way from Dodoma on July 8, the head of State said she was shocked to see hundreds of people without masks.

President Suluhu listed Kagera, Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and the administrative capital, Dodoma, as some of the countries that had recorded new infections.