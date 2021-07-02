Suluhu’s first 100 days have been glorious for Tanzania

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses a joint sitting of Parliament in Nairobi during her state to Kenya in May 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Joshua Muoki

What you need to know:

  • Breaking the record as the first woman to ever become the president of an East African state, President Suluhu has set the bar quite high. 
  • President Suluhu has received praise from influential personalities, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania is the true embodiment of the quote made by the former First Lady of the US Eleanor Roosevelt: “A woman is like a tea bag. You may never know how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.