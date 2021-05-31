Tanzania cracks down on irregular sale of P2, abortion pills

Postinor 2

A pack of Postinor 2.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:


Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government will begin cracking down on pharmacies and other establishments selling emergency contraceptive pills, commonly known as P2, and abortion pills (misoprostol) without prescription.

