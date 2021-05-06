Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

Zoé Kabila

Governor of Tanganyika Zoé Kabila who has been impeached by his provincial deputies.

Photo credit: Courtesy
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Kinshasa. The governor of Tanganyika, a southern province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been impeached on Thursday by his provincial deputies. 

In the headlines

