DR Congo military takes charge in regions under 'state of siege'

DR Congo

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldier takes part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni on February 18, 2020 following an attack by members of the rebel group ADF.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

The Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency on Monday ordered military and police officers to take over civil authorities in two regions that have been declared under a "state of siege".

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.