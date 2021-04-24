President Tshisekedi names top judge of crucial DR Congo court

  • Justice Dieudonné Kaluba Dibwa will become the first president of this high judicial institution in the DRC under the current administration.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has named a veteran lawyer and judge to head the country’s apex court, signaling a further intent to ring-fence his administration further.

