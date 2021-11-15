Suspected jihadists kill 4 soldiers in Mali: army

Four Malian soldiers were killed by suspected jihadists on Sunday and several others wounded in an attack northeast of the capital Bamako, near the border with Mauritania, the army said on social media.

The soldiers, on post at Guire, in the Nara region, fought off an attack by "an armed terrorist group" said a statement from the army, using a term generally used to refer to jihadists.

Four soldiers were killed and another 14 wounded, while six of the attackers were also killed, they added.