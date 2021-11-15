Suspected jihadists kill 4 soldiers in Mali: army

Soldiers of the Malian army are seen during a patrol on the road between Mopti and Djenne, in central Mali, on February 28, 2020.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

Four Malian soldiers were killed by suspected jihadists on Sunday and several others wounded in an attack northeast of the capital Bamako, near the border with Mauritania, the army said on social media.

