Sudanese return to streets rallying against military coup

Sudanese rally against a military coup which occurred nearly three months ago, south of the capital Khartoum, on January 17, 2022. Thousands gone back to the streets protesting against last year's military coup that upended a transition to civilian rule.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  AFP

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's military coup that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

