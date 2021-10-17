Sudanese protesters demand dissolution of transitional government

Sudan protests

Sudanese protesters take part in a rally demanding the dissolution of the transitional government, outside the presidential palace in Khartoum on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Inflation has skyrocketed, reaching 422 percent in July, before easing slightly in August and September.
  • Protests have rocked eastern Sudan where demonstrators have blocked trade through the key hub of Port Sudan since September.

Thousands of pro-military protesters rallied in central Khartoum Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved in a threat to Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

