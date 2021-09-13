Sudan's military 'dominant' despite power-sharing deal

Sudan transition deal

Sudan’s protest leader Ahmad Rabie (centre) and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (right) celebrate after signing the constitutional declaration on August 4, 2019. Analysts say the role of civilian leaders is receding while the army remains dominant.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

Khartoum

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.