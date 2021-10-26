Sudanese protest into night after general ousts government

Sudan coup

Sudanese protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021, in the al-Shajara district in southern Khartoum.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Crowds protested into the night in Sudan Monday against a military coup, with chaos engulfing the capital Khartoum after soldiers opened fire on demonstrators and reportedly killed three people.

