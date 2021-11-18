Sudanese court declines to release 1989 coup plotters

Gavel

The ringleaders include Bashir’s former vice-presidents Ali Osman Taha and Bakri Hassan Saleh, four members of his cabinet and 10 senior military officers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (1)

By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A court in Sudan on Tuesday refused to release key suspects in the 1989 coup that brought to power Omar al-Bashir, who himself was ousted in April 2019.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.