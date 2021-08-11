Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC

Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir appears in court in the capital Khartoum.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | Afp

By  AFP

Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

