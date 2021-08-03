USAid chief calls for unified army in Sudan

Samantha Power

Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, speaks at a hotel in Sudan's capital Khartoum on August 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The integration of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into Sudan's army has emerged as the latest challenge in its transition.

Khartoum,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.