Sudan suspends flights until October 30

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

Sudan has suspended all inbound and outbound flights until October 30, the country's civil aviation authority said Tuesday, following unrest due to a military coup.

