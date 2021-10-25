Sudan coup in photos: Military dissolves govt, declares state of emergency

The chairman of Sudan's ruling body General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the sovereign council and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Just hours after the information ministry said most of the civilians in the two bodies had been detained, including the prime minister, Burhan reiterated his commitment to "the transition towards a civilian state".

He said he would form a "competent" government, pledged to create numerous state institutions like the supreme court, and said Sudan remained committed to international agreements it had signed.

This grab taken from Sudan TV shows army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addressing the Sudanese people on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: Sudan TV | AFP

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster and detained some employees in the morning, the information ministry said, as part of what it has called a "coup".

"Joint military forces have stormed the TV and radio headquarters in Omdurman and detained a number of staff," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok who said the coup attempt foiled on September 21, 2021 was orchestrated by elements inside and outside the army. Photo credit: AFP

Following news of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's house arrest, demonstrators took to the streets and blocked roads in Khartoum, Sudan's capital city.

A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag flashes the victory sign next to burning tyres during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, on October 25, 2021, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government. Photo credit: AFP

A Sudanese demonstrator flashes the victory sign during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, on October 25, 2021, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters gesture during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, on October 25, 2021, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters march in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters use bricks and burning tyres to block 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters march in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

There is also an internet cut in Sudan.

Sudanese protesters flash the V for victory sign as they burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government.

Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters march in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters jump over a roadblock made of bricks and burning tyres as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters jump over a roadblock made of bricks and burning tyres as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

The United Nations said detention of Sudan civilian leaders is 'unacceptable'.

A Sudanese youth beats the drum as demonstrators rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

A Sudanese woman takes part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters hold a sit-in outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, demanding a return to military rule, on October 21, 2021, as supporters of Sudan's transitional government took to the streets of the capital in opposition of their rival pro-military demonstrators. Photo credit: AFP

Sudanese protesters hold a sit-in outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, demanding a return to military rule, on October 21, 2021, as supporters of Sudan's transitional government took to the streets of the capital in opposition of their rival pro-military demonstrators. Photo credit: AFP