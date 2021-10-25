Sudan coup in photos: Military dissolves govt, declares state of emergency

Sudanese protesters streets

Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The chairman of Sudan's ruling body General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the sovereign council and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.