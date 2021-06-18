State seeks life sentence against Hotel Rwanda 'hero'

Paul Rusesabagina when he was paraded to the press on August 31, 2020 by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau after being arrested. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Rwanda's prosecution on Thursday sought maximum prosecution up to life sentence against Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a humanitarian activist in the controversial Oscar-nominated film "Hotel Rwanda" for crimes linked to terrorism.

