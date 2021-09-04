South Sudan facing new wave of repression, Amnesty warns

President Salva Kiir

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

Photo credit: Michael Tewelde | AFP

By  AFP

South Sudan is witnessing a "new wave of repression", global rights group Amnesty International warned Friday, with many activists now in hiding after a string of arrests in the conflict-wracked country.

