Juba security organs arrest two more activists on anti-govt protest claims

South Sudan National Police Service

SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan on April 9, 2020. 

Photo credit: Alex McBride | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Security authorities in South Sudan arrested two activists on Wednesday amid claims that they were among individuals behind a planned demo to call for the ouster of President Salva Kiir.

