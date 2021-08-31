Activists go into hiding as South Sudan warns against protests

South Sudan National Police Service officers

South Sudan National Police Service officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they patrol the streets of Juba, South Sudan on April 9, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A South Sudanese activist said Monday that he and four others had gone into hiding, abandoning plans for an anti-government demonstration as the authorities warned of a tough crackdown against any protesters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.