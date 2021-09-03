Bodies discovered after weeks of violence in Tambura, S. Sudan

South Sudan

A member of SPLA-IO on guard at past peace talks. Authorities in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria region have discovered at least 50 bodies following weeks of deadly violence in Tambura.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Juba

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.