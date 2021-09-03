Bodies discovered after weeks of violence in Tambura, S. Sudan

Juba

Authorities in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria region have discovered at least 50 bodies following weeks of deadly violence in Tambura, County Commissioner Mathew Mabenge has said.

In a phone interview with the Nation on Wednesday, Mr Mabenge revealed that the bodies were found in the villages of Bangaza, Mooboywhoku and Azama in Tambura County.

“In our last five days' search, we managed to collect at least 50 dead bodies. However, we today couldn’t continue with the search because of security concerns. The bodies are mostly those of children and the elderly, but children were the majority,” said Mr Mabenge.

Mr Mabenge linked the conflict that erupted months ago to differences between peace parties. He accused the opposition group – the Sudan People Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) of being behind the attacks that have left hundreds of civilians displaced in the Tambura area.

“The SPLA-IO forces which came from Bhar-el-Ghazel region organised an attack on some villages in Tambura and started killing civilians who went farming, killing others in their houses for no clear reason,” the commissioner alleged.

Move SPLA-IO forces

Last week, the government resolved to move SPLA-IO forces out of Tambura County in order to quell the conflict. This was arrived at after many locals complained that the national government was not doing anything about the deadly violence.

A week ago, the national government sent a delegation to Yambio town on a peace and reconciliation mission. But CommissionerMabenge said since its arrival, the delegation has done nothing, except spending time in the luxurious hotels.

“The committee which was sent in is now staying in lodges, they haven’t settled issues. No clear plan on the way forwards has been developed and they continue to pay deaf ears on the situation when the killings are still ongoing,” Mr Mabenge added.

According to the commissioner, the conflict that has lasted for about two months now has left at least 170 people dead.

Efforts to reach SPLA-IO for comments were not successful.