South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma starts serving jail term

Former South African President Jacob Zuma

The then South African President Jacob Zuma answers questions during the last presidential answer session of the year, in the South African Parliament, on November 2, 2017, in Cape Town.

Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  AFP

Former president Jacob Zuma turned himself into prison early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the country's highest court, officials said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Juba cancels independence fete over Covid

  2. Police frustrating us, Ruto party says

  3. The rise and fall of Jacob Zuma

  4. Wanjigi: I'll take on Raila for ODM ticket

  5. PRIME Lusaka: Yes, I had an affair and I’ll support the child

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.