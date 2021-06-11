South Africa expels Lesotho diplomats for illegally peddling booze

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a joint press conference with French President as part of a welcoming ceremony at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Ludovic Marin | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least 12 Lesotho diplomats and their spouses have until Sunday to wind up and leave South Africa after being expelled over the illicit peddling of duty-free alcohol.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.