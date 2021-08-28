Somaliland ready to take in Afghan refugees, official says

Kabul

An evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 24, 2021. Uganda on August 25, 2021 received evacuees from Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Samuel Ruiz | US Marine Corps | AFP

By  AFP

Somaliland has agreed "(in) principle" to take in refugees from Afghanistan, a foreign ministry official said Friday, as tens of thousands of people desperately flee the war-torn nation following a Taliban takeover earlier this month.

