Somalia’s South West state elects new senators

Ms Zamzam Ibrahim Ali

Ms Zamzam Ibrahim Ali. She won after defeating Mohamed Ahmed Sayid.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s South West state on Monday elected five senators, becoming only the second federal region in the country to vote in new representatives to the Upper House.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.