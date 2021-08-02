Somalia’s Finance minister Mohmaud Hayir Ibrahim.
Pool

Africa

Prime

Somalia minister Mohmaud Ibrahim sues Canadian journalist over 'plot' to kill him

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s Finance minister Mohmaud Hayir Ibrahim has accused a Canadian journalist and a non-governmental organisation of hacking his email and plotting to kill him, amid investigations into illegal fishing in the country’s Indian Ocean coastline.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.