Jubbaland state kicks off Somalia's Upper House elections with two senators

Mr Ilyas Bedel Gabose. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Jubbaland State House
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Jubbaland state has announced its first two senators to join Somalia's 11th Parliament, as the country kicked off elections for representatives of the Upper House.

