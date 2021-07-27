Somalia's Jubbaland state to elect senators on Thursday

Ahmed Madobe

Ahmed Mohamed Islam, better known as “Ahmed Madobe”, speaks after his reelection as President of Jubbaland, a semi-autonomous state of Somalia, in Kismayo, on August 22, 2019.

Photo credit: Abdirazak Hussein Farah | AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The decision came after Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe finally issued a list of the candidates vying for senate seats.

Somalia's Jubbaland state will finally vote for senators on Thursday, a process which will kick-start the twice-delayed electoral season in the country.

