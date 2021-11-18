Breaking News: Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

Somalia’s electoral agency pushes for more women in parliament

Somalia

Photo credit: AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s federal electoral agency is urging all regional polls supervisors to ensure that at least 30 percent of seats in the Lower House go to women.

