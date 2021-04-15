Somalia rolls out Sinopharm vaccine in fight against Covid-19

A medical worker shows a box of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Beijing on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Noel Celis | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Somalia's Health ministry has rolled out doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China to boost the war against Covid-19 pandemic in the Horn of African nation.

