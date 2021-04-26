Somalia in ‘danger zone’ as cracks appear in army

Somalia soldiers

Somali military forces supporting anti-government opposition leaders in Mogadishu on Sunday.  Somalia, recovering from decades of civil war, is facing its worst political crisis in recent years after the failure to hold planned elections in February.

Somalia’s key opposition figures were on Monday afternoon holed up in a meeting with the country’s donors even as reports indicated fractures within the national army.

