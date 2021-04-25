AU: Somalia not ready for one-man, one-vote

Somalia protesters

Supporters of different opposition presidential candidates demonstrate in Mogadishu on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The African Union has expressed reservations about the ability of Somalia to hold countrywide election involving all citizens.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.