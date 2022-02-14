Somalia court sends two to the gallows for journalist's murder

The court in Galkayo ruled that Adde Abdullahi Mohammed Hassan and Abdiqani Saleban Jama, aka Sayloor, be sent to the gallows. 

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A military court in Somalia’s federal state of Puntland on Sunday handed down heavy sentences to four men found guilty of killing a senior journalist in March last year.

