Somali journalists targeted by government and Shabaab alike – report

Somali journalist Hodan Nalayeh

Somali journalist Hodan Nalayeh who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kismayu in 2019.  Somalia’s journalists operate in one of Africa’s most dangerous zones.

Photo credit: File
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s journalists operate in one of Africa’s most dangerous zones. But a new report says federal and local government officials operate beyond the law to punish reporters and media houses “with impunity”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.