Somali army kills 15 al-Shabaab militants in central region

Mogadishu,

Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday its forces intensified the fight against the al-Shabaab militant group, killing 15 insurgents in a security operation in the central Hiran region.

SNA commander leading the operation told the military radio that the 15 militants were killed during operations conducted in Madhooy village which is under Matabaan district of Hiran region.

According to the SNA, the government forces have achieved success in the ongoing operation to flush out the insurgents from their hideouts in the central region.