US launches second air strike in a week targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia

The strike was carried out by a drone and there were no US forces on the ground.

The US military conducted an air strike in Somalia on Friday against Al Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab jihadists, the second in four days after a six-month hiatus, the Pentagon said.

