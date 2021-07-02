Sierra Leone reimposes curfew amid Covid-19 third wave

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio announces the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions at a press conference at State House on June 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Kemo Cham | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Bio said the new anti-virus measures were based on experts’ advice, following careful data analysis.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has reimposed a nationwide curfew as part of new measures aimed at curbing rising Covid-19 cases.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.