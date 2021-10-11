Amisom
Should Amisom leave? AU makes case for stay amid Somalia opposition

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The African Union (AU) is proposing the transformation of Amisom forces in Somalia into a United Nations-financed mission that will comprise both military and non-military components to help rebuild the country.

