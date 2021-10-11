Kenya Defence Forces
Why KDF will extend mission in Somalia

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • KDF and other Amisom troops will hand over the secured areas to local forces and move to liberate other regions.
  • Kenya has 16 Forward Operating Bases (FoBs) in Somalia fighting the Al Shabaab and other armed militia.

Kenya Defence Forces will extend their mission in Somalia despite earlier plans to begin a gradual withdrawal of troops in December, the Nation has established.

