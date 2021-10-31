Seven Malian soldiers killed in separate attacks

Michele Cattani | AFP

A Malian special forces soldier patrols with the help of an explosive detecting dog the perimeter of the Kangaba tourist resort near Bamako on June 19, 2017 after suspected jihadists stormed the resort on June 18, briefly seizing more than 30 hostages and leaving at least two people dead.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

Seven Malian soldiers were killed in separate attacks on Saturday, the army said, in the latest violence in the conflict-ridden Sahel state.

