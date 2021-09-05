Sao Tome votes in round two presidential election

Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova, one of the two candidates contesting for the presidency in Sao Tome and Principe in the second round of voting being held on September 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Arnaldo Vieira | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Citizens of Sao Tome and Principe are voting Sunday to pick the country’s new leader in the second round of the presidential poll.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.