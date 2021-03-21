Republic of Congo's main opposition candidate hospitalised with Covid-19

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas

In this file photo taken on March 17, 2016, interim President of the Congolese Movement for Democracy and Integral Development (MCDDI), Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, addresses his supporters in Brazzaville ahead of Presidential elections.

Photo credit: Marco Longari | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

The opposition presidential candidate in the Republic of Congo, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, was hospitalized in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on the eve of the elections scheduled for Sunday, his campaign manager said.

