Republic of Congo's main opposition candidate hospitalised with Covid-19

The opposition presidential candidate in the Republic of Congo, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, was hospitalized in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on the eve of the elections scheduled for Sunday, his campaign manager said.

The 61-year-old candidate missed his last election campaign on Friday after fearing he might have malaria.

His campaign manager Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda confirmed the authenticity of a video broadcast on the internet which showed Kolelas wearing an oxygen mask on a bed.

"My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death. However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change. I would not have fought for nothing," the candidate said in the video.