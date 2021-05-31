Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack, say local officials

adf rebels attack congo

Burnt down houses are seen in the village of Manzalaho near Beni on February 18, 2020, following an attack allegedly perpetrated by the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Photo credit: File | Alexis Huguet | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed 57 people in a Sunday night attack on two villages in the territory of Irumu, Ituri Province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials say.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Hope for Kenyans stuck in India as travel allowed

  2. Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 88 to 170,735

  3. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  4. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  5. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.