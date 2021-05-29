Nearly 400,000 flee DR Congo city over fears volcano could erupt again

The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was eerily deserted after nearly 400,000 of its inhabitants fled following warnings that nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano may erupt again.

