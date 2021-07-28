President Samia Suluhu becomes first Tanzanian to officially get Covid-19 jab

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday received her first jab of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, signalling a turnaround for the country that only five months ago was in denial about the pandemic.

