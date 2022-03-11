Police stop 'anti-foreigner' protests as xenophobia grows in South Africa

xenophobia south africa

Foreign nationals hold a placard during a past anti-xenophobia march outside the City Hall of Durban. 

Photo credit: AFP
logo (3)

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last month a newly emerged organisation, Operation Dudula, was involved in confrontations with foreign business owners in Johannesburg.
  • Operational Dudula leaders insist they are not xenophobic, but are merely trying to "rid the country of undocumented foreigners" who, the grassroots movement supporters believe, are "taking jobs from South Africans".
  • During the confrontations in Alexandra on Monday, foreign business owners attempting to resume trading near Alexandra's famous Pan Africa Mall faced down aggressive Operation Dudula activists. 

South African police have stepped in to halt escalating violence between foreign African nationals and locals in Alexandra, a high-density suburb in Johannesburg. Officers arrested several people and maintained a high-profile presence to prevent further violence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.