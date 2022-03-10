South Africa most unequal country in the world: report

South Africa soweto

A sedan car approaches an intersection in Soweto. A World Bank report said South Africa is the most unequal country in the world. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with race playing a determining factor in a society where 10 percent of the population owns more than 80 percent of the wealth, a World Bank report said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.