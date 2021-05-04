Over 20 Heads of State to attend Museveni's swearing-in

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni when he took oath of office during a ceremony at the Kololo Airstrip grounds in the capital Kampala, on May 12, 2011. 


 

Photo credit: File | Peter Busomoke | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

A total of 21 Heads of State and world leaders have confirmed that they will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni for another term of office, a top government official said Tuesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.