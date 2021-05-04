Over 20 Heads of State to attend Museveni's swearing-in

A total of 21 Heads of State and world leaders have confirmed that they will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni for another term of office, a top government official said Tuesday.

Esther Mbayo, minister for the presidency told reporters that the leaders will attend the function scheduled for May 12.

"His Excellency the president has extended invitations to 42 Heads of State both from Africa and the rest of the world, and so far 21 have confirmed attendance," said Ms Mbayo.

The celebrations will be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in the capital, Kampala, under strict Covid-19 prevention measures, she said.

The minister said 4,000 guests, including former presidential candidates, have been invited to attend the function to be held after Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14 presidential elections.