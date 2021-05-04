We will not overthrow Buhari - Nigerian military

Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Opposition figures like Bukola Saraki and Nobel winner Wole Soyinka have urged Buhari to seek external help or resign.

Nigeria's military has warned local politicians to desist from incitement and pledged it would not overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari, whose government has come under criticism over growing insecurity in the country

